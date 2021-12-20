Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible

BELZONI, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Belzoni arrested a coach at Humphreys County High School for sexual contact with more than one female student.

As a result, BPD is investigating sexual contact between the Humphreys County Schools basketball coaching staff and more than one female student.

Detectives opened the investigation after they say a student came forward with allegations about basketball staff members.

“At this time one staff member is in custody on an investigative hold with the Belzoni Police Department,” a press release read.

If you or someone you know at this school has been affected, police are urging you to call Captain Dexter McPherson at (662) 247-2182.

Humphreys County High School is a part of the Mississippi Achievement School District, formed two years ago when the state board of education took over two failing school districts.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.