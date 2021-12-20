Bo Nix announces transfer to Oregon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announces on social media that he will play for the Oregon Ducks.

Nix recently announced that he would be leaving the program as a graduate transfer after three years at Auburn. He was the starting quarterback for all three years, and won SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Nix will reunite with Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Auburn in 2019.

