Blustery Pine Belt weather to smooth out by week’s end

PINE BELT, MIss (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Look for mostly cloudy and chilly conditions overnight Sunday, with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

During the day on Monday, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of light rain with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

The chance for rain goes up to 50 percent Monday night with lows in the mid-40s.

Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid-30s by Thursday morning.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s by Christmas Eve morning.

Look for sunny skies during the day on Christmas Eve, with highs in the upper 70s.

For Christmas Day, we will start the day off in the upper 50s with highs in the mid-70s during the day under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks mild, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s.

