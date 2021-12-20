Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

12/20 Ryan’s “Much Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast

Much cooler and drier as winter begins this week, but warmer by the weekend.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

You’re going to have to break your jacket out once again after the weekend’s cool-down, but it won’t last too long. Lows will fall into the upper 30s/low 40s across the area this morning, only warming slightly into the afternoon. We’ll even begin the next few days on the chilly side, back into the mid to upper 30s by the middle of the week after another cool down. This all feels appropriate since winter begins Tuesday, but it’s all a short-term fake out. We’ll see chilly, somewhat cloudy weather to start the week, but much warmer and more humid weather by the end. That means despite our chilly start to the week, expect a sunny, warmer, and more humid Christmas.

Expect a low near 40 today in the Hattiesburg area, with cool, cloudy high near 54. Shower chances increase to 30% during the overnight hours, but will be gone by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Harrison County accident that left a...
MHP investigating vehicle-pedestrian accident in Harrison County
Volunteers and church members at the McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ hand out...
Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event
St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Christmas lunch Saturday for church and community...
Local church holds Christmas lunch for church and community members

Latest News

12/20 Ryan's "Much Cooler" Monday Morning Forecast
12/20 Ryan's "Much Cooler" Monday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly Pine Belt forecast.
Blustery Pine Belt weather to smooth out by week’s end
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly Pine Belt forecast.
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Soggy early-week Pine Belt weather turns milder for holiday weekend