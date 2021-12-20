12/20 Ryan’s “Much Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

You’re going to have to break your jacket out once again after the weekend’s cool-down, but it won’t last too long. Lows will fall into the upper 30s/low 40s across the area this morning, only warming slightly into the afternoon. We’ll even begin the next few days on the chilly side, back into the mid to upper 30s by the middle of the week after another cool down. This all feels appropriate since winter begins Tuesday, but it’s all a short-term fake out. We’ll see chilly, somewhat cloudy weather to start the week, but much warmer and more humid weather by the end. That means despite our chilly start to the week, expect a sunny, warmer, and more humid Christmas.

Expect a low near 40 today in the Hattiesburg area, with cool, cloudy high near 54. Shower chances increase to 30% during the overnight hours, but will be gone by Tuesday afternoon.

