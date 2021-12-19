Win Stuff
Soggy early-week Pine Belt weather turns milder for holiday weekend

By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – Good evening, everybody.

We are forecasting showers and thunderstorms for the rest of Saturday evening here in the Pine Belt as a cold front moves through the area.

After the front passes later Saturday night, expect temperatures to drop into the upper-40s to around 50 degrees by Sunday morning.

During the day on Sunday, expect skies to be cloudy with highs only be in the 50s. Lows Sunday night will be in the upper-30s.

Monday looks quite cool with a few isolated showers around with highs in the mid-50s and in the lower-40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday look to become mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid-50s and lows by Wednesday morning in the mid-30s.

Wednesday looks cool with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

By Thursday, a warming trend will begin with highs in the upper 60s and lows around 50.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry and very mild with highs in the lower to mid-70s and lows in the 50s.

