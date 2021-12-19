Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Sen. McDaniel sponsors 16th annual turkey giveaway

Volunteers at West Ellisville Baptist Church hand out turkeys during a giveaway sponsored by...
Volunteers at West Ellisville Baptist Church hand out turkeys during a giveaway sponsored by state enator Chris McDaniel Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of folks drove through a long line at West Ellisville Baptist Church Saturday to get a free turkey.

And all they had to do to get one was say, Merry Christmas.

It was all part of the 16th annual turkey giveaway, sponsored by state Sen. Chris McDaniel.

About two dozen volunteers took part in the event, which lasted about one hour.

“The idea is to make sure that people have what they need, to make sure that we put our money where our mouth is, so to speak,” McDaniel said. “We recognize that government can only do so much. We also recognize that government is trying to do too much.

“People have to reach out and help their neighbors, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

McDaniel says more than 150 turkeys were handed out during the event.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
Gaines, 17, was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
HPD asking for help in locating missing teen
A fire off Mississippi 29 was severely damaged by a Friday morning fire.
Fire claims Jones County home

Latest News

Christian Services, Inc. hosted its annual "Birthday Party for Jesus" Saturday.
Christian Services hosts annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’
The University of Southern Mississippi received a generous donation to start the "Emma 'Ena'...
Fergusons support USM students through estate gift
Hattiesburg pick-up scheduled will be altered by holidays.
Christmas to alter Hattiesburg trash pickup schedule
South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2) passes during the first half of the...
Fields throws 4 TDs, S Carolina State wins Celebration Bowl