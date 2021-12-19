Sen. McDaniel sponsors 16th annual turkey giveaway

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of folks drove through a long line at West Ellisville Baptist Church Saturday to get a free turkey.

And all they had to do to get one was say, Merry Christmas.

It was all part of the 16th annual turkey giveaway, sponsored by state Sen. Chris McDaniel.

About two dozen volunteers took part in the event, which lasted about one hour.

“The idea is to make sure that people have what they need, to make sure that we put our money where our mouth is, so to speak,” McDaniel said. “We recognize that government can only do so much. We also recognize that government is trying to do too much.

“People have to reach out and help their neighbors, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

McDaniel says more than 150 turkeys were handed out during the event.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.