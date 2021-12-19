Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MHP investigating vehicle-pedestrian accident in Harrison County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Harrison County accident that left a...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Harrison County accident that left a pedestrian dead.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is dead after a wreck in Harrison County Friday.

Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,

Troopers said a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on the highway when the driver hit 79-year-old Lonny Higdon of Gulfport, who was crossing the roadway.

Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims
Gaines, 17, was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
HPD asking for help in locating missing teen
James is the music teacher at Grace Christian Elementary. After 8 years of trying to earn her...
Hattiesburg teacher inspires others with her journey to a better life

Latest News

El Pueblo
Spanish-speaking Santa Claus helps bring Christmas cheer
Volunteers and church members at the McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ hand out...
Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event
Food given away
Food given away
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers up his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Soggy early-week Pine Belt weather turns milder for holiday weekend