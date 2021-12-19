Win Stuff
Local church holds Christmas lunch for church and community members

By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church hosted a lunch Saturday to bring holiday cheer to the community.

Several church and community members gathered in Hattiesburg to spread a little Christmas cheer as St. Paul United Methodist Church held its Christmas party.

People came together in the church’s fellowship hall to enjoy food, games, door prizes and fellowship.

The church held the party via Zoom last year, so, they were happy to be back together again.

“This means the world to us to be able to be vaccinated, to safely do it, to have a committee and a congregation who’s willing to do it and reach out just to fellowship with one another and share the love of Christ,” St. Paul United Methodist Church Pastor Johniel Henry,

Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m.. The church is located at 215 E. 5th St. in Hattiesburg.

