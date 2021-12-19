Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ gathered with other volunteers Saturday to hand out holiday food and personal protective equipment in a drive-thru event at the church.

The day was co-sponsored by the Mississippi Center for Legal Services and the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP.

Meats, vegetables and fruit were given out, along with face masks, sanitizer and disinfectant spray.

“What we’re trying to do is show the community that we want to love them more, not just on the spiritual side, but we want to love them on the natural side as well, because there are people that need help,” said Marq Powell, pastor of the McCann Memorial Temple.

Volunteers were prepared to serve about 300 families at the event.

“We know there are people that are in need, whether its Christmas or the first of the year or the middle of the year, so it just makes us feel good to try and help out any way that we can,” said Sam Buchanan, executive director of the Mississippi Center for Legal Services.

