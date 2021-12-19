Community raises $25,000 for new K-9

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - During this season of giving, residents and businesses in Jones County stepped up in a big way to help the sheriff’s department.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department took to social media asking for help in purchasing a new K9 for a fourth patrol squad.

“It’s a great feeling to me because it makes me think that I’m doing what needs to be done, you know, to have the support from the communities to help us purchase this dog,” said Joe Berlin, Jones Co. Sheriff.

Berlin says the response from the public was incredible.

“The donations was phenomenal,” Barlin said. “People were coming in, donating money every day for weeks. All we did was go out to our Facebook and our website post tell them we were looking for donations to buy another dog and it was phenomenal.”

It only took three weeks for the community to raise the money to buy Balder, a two-year-old German Shepherd.

“Somewhere in the neighborhood of $25,000,” Berlin said.

The $25,000 was also used to pay for Balder’s intense training.

“You start with obedience, you know, you do narcotics detection and then you do tracking, bite work,” said James Bell, JCSD Deputy & K9 Handler.

Berlin says he is thankful to the community for helping keep deputies safe while fighting crime.

“A K9 is a very good asset to patrol,” Berlin said. “Not only are they used for narcotics detection but they’re used to apprehend criminals, too. And we have plenty of criminals in Jones County so, it’s a good tool.”

There is now a K9 on each JCSD patrol squad.

