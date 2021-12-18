Win Stuff
Landrum’s Homestead bringing back Christmas lights this weekend

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you missed the holiday lights up at Landrum’s in November, then you are in luck.

For this weekend only, Landrum’s Homestead has redecorated the village with lights and Christmas trees.

The normal festivities at Landrum’s, such as carriage rides, blacksmithing and gem mining, will continue with the addition of the lights.

“It was a little family tradition that turned into a project. Now it has turned into a family gathering, and we have added to it every year,” said Josh Upton with Landrum’s. “We threw up some lights and decorated everything for Christmas. One thing lead to another and now people have made it their family tradition to come out here to come through the homestead and see everything.”

Admission is $10 a person to the homestead. Children three years and younger have free admission.

