Hattiesburg teacher inspires others with her journey to a better life

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new teacher in Hattiesburg Public School District is getting a lot of attention because of her road to a better life.

“I don’t know why and I don’t know how, but I’m grateful because I guarantee you I did not see this,” says Florence James.

James is the music teacher at Grace Christian Elementary. After 8 years of trying to earn her degree, James graduated from Southern Miss in May 2021.

“It’s like every year, I quit school because mostly because of self-doubt, because I didn’t believe in myself, and I didn’t have anybody in my corner to support me or like root me on,” says James.

In that time, she attended three different schools. She started at Talladega College in Alabama. Then she moved to Hattiesburg. That’s when she met a family to take her.

“I remember having this thought, like a lot, that all I want is a family that loves me... My biological mom is dead. My father was out of the picture,” says James.

James found happiness in her new family and her love for music.

“I don’t know why I stuck with music. Like at all, like because I like working with my hands, but it’s something that brought me peace. So, I don’t know. I just loved it so much,” says James.

Now, she uses music and her story to inspire the children she teaches.

“I want them to know that there’s no limit, like at all. If you want to be a doctor one year and then turn around being a teacher, like you can do anything, like there’s no limit,” says James

James says she will continue to tell her story to her students because she does not want them to feel limited in what they can do.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.