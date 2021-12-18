Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

HPD asking fo help in locating missing teen

Gaines, 17, was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Gaines, 17, was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Charles Gaines, 17, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2021, in the 400 block of Bowling Street.

He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you have any information on Gaines’ whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg police.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire

Latest News

James is the music teacher at Grace Christian Elementary. After 8 years of trying to earn her...
Hattiesburg teacher inspires others with her journey to a better life
.
Petal Schools remind people to look into Pre-K tax credit before Dec. 31 deadline
.
Petal Children's Task Force Christmas distribution
.
Powers VFD collects supplies for Kentucky tornado victims