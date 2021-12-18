HPD asking fo help in locating missing teen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Charles Gaines, 17, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2021, in the 400 block of Bowling Street.

He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you have any information on Gaines’ whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg police.

