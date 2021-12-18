Win Stuff
Covington deputies deliver toys, clothes to less fortunate elementary school children

The second "Pack a Patrol Car" toy drive wrapped up on Dec. 6.
The second "Pack a Patrol Car" toy drive wrapped up on Dec. 6.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies from the Covington County Sheriff’s Department made their way across the county Friday morning, delivering donated Christmas gifts to some deserving students at all four county elementary schools.

About 60 children got toys and clothes as part of the “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.

Over the last several weeks, the donated items were collected at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and Dollar General and Family Dollar stores across the county.

Counselors at each elementary school selected the children who got the gifts.

It was the second year the Covington County Sheriff’s Department conducted the toy drive.

