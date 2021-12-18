Christmas to alter Hattiesburg trash pickup schedule
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Christmas holiday will alter the trash pickup schedule for the upcoming week.
The biggest change: No collections on Thursday (Dec. 23) and Friday (Dec. 24).
Recycling cans (blue) in Wards 4 and 5 will need to be set on the curb starting Monday and kept out until picked up between then and Wednesday.
The altered schedule is as follows:
Monday (Dec. 20)
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1, 4 and 5.
Tuesday (Dec. 21)
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 2, 4 and 5.
Wednesday (Dec. 22)
- Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 3, 4 and 5.
Thursday (Dec. 23)
- Closed. No collection.
Friday (Dec. 24)
- Closed. No collection.
