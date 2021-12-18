Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Christmas to alter Hattiesburg trash pickup schedule

Hattiesburg pick-up scheduled will be altered by holidays.
Hattiesburg pick-up scheduled will be altered by holidays.(WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Christmas holiday will alter the trash pickup schedule for the upcoming week.

The biggest change: No collections on Thursday (Dec. 23) and Friday (Dec. 24).

Recycling cans (blue) in Wards 4 and 5 will need to be set on the curb starting Monday and kept out until picked up between then and Wednesday.

The altered schedule is as follows:

Monday (Dec. 20)

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1, 4 and 5.

Tuesday (Dec. 21)

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 2, 4 and 5.

Wednesday (Dec. 22)

  • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 3, 4 and 5.

Thursday (Dec. 23)

  • Closed. No collection.

Friday (Dec. 24)

  • Closed. No collection.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
Gaines, 17, was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
HPD asking for help in locating missing teen
A fire off Mississippi 29 was severely damaged by a Friday morning fire.
Fire claims Jones County home

Latest News

South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2) passes during the first half of the...
Fields throws 4 TDs, S Carolina State wins Celebration Bowl
Preventing fires this holiday season.
Avoiding fires during the holiday season
6pm Headlines 12/17
6pm Headlines 12/17
Kids roast marshmallows at Landrum's Christmas.
Landrum’s Homestead bringing back Christmas lights this weekend