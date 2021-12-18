Christmas to alter Hattiesburg trash pickup schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Christmas holiday will alter the trash pickup schedule for the upcoming week.

The biggest change: No collections on Thursday (Dec. 23) and Friday (Dec. 24).

Recycling cans (blue) in Wards 4 and 5 will need to be set on the curb starting Monday and kept out until picked up between then and Wednesday.

The altered schedule is as follows:

Monday (Dec. 20)

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1, 4 and 5.

Tuesday (Dec. 21)

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 2, 4 and 5.

Wednesday (Dec. 22)

Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.

Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 3, 4 and 5.

Thursday (Dec. 23)

Closed. No collection.

Friday (Dec. 24)

Closed. No collection.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.