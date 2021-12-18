Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Christian Services hosts annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’

Christian Services, Inc. hosted its annual "Birthday Party for Jesus" Saturday.
Christian Services, Inc. hosted its annual "Birthday Party for Jesus" Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of families got an early holiday treat in Hattiesburg Saturday, thanks to the staff and volunteers at Christian Services.

The families were the guests of honor at the annual, “Birthday Party for Jesus”

It was held at the organization’s headquarters on East Second Street.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s event was held outdoors.

Families were guided through several stations, where they were told about the birth of Jesus and were given stuffed animals, toys and other gifts.

This was the 36th year for the event.

“Everybody gets a lunch, everybody gets a goodie bag as well, with other fun stuff in it,” said Maggie West, executive director of Christian Services, Inc. “Then, they got an ornament that they got to make themselves as a memory of Jesus and the story. So, they got to make that and take it home.”

“It’s helping the ones who’s not able,” said Martciassa Haynes, of Hattiesburg. She and her two children attended the birthday party. “We get this every year, and I think it’s very good that Christian Services is doing what they can.”

West says more than 250 children participated in the event.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
Gaines, 17, was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
HPD asking for help in locating missing teen
A fire off Mississippi 29 was severely damaged by a Friday morning fire.
Fire claims Jones County home

Latest News

Volunteers at West Ellisville Baptist Church hand out turkeys during a giveaway sponsored by...
Sen. McDaniel sponsors 16th annual turkey giveaway
The University of Southern Mississippi received a generous donation to start the "Emma 'Ena'...
Fergusons support USM students through estate gift
Hattiesburg pick-up scheduled will be altered by holidays.
Christmas to alter Hattiesburg trash pickup schedule
South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2) passes during the first half of the...
Fields throws 4 TDs, S Carolina State wins Celebration Bowl