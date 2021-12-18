Christian Services hosts annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of families got an early holiday treat in Hattiesburg Saturday, thanks to the staff and volunteers at Christian Services.

The families were the guests of honor at the annual, “Birthday Party for Jesus”

It was held at the organization’s headquarters on East Second Street.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s event was held outdoors.

Families were guided through several stations, where they were told about the birth of Jesus and were given stuffed animals, toys and other gifts.

This was the 36th year for the event.

“Everybody gets a lunch, everybody gets a goodie bag as well, with other fun stuff in it,” said Maggie West, executive director of Christian Services, Inc. “Then, they got an ornament that they got to make themselves as a memory of Jesus and the story. So, they got to make that and take it home.”

“It’s helping the ones who’s not able,” said Martciassa Haynes, of Hattiesburg. She and her two children attended the birthday party. “We get this every year, and I think it’s very good that Christian Services is doing what they can.”

West says more than 250 children participated in the event.

