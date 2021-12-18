Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Avoiding fires during the holiday season

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This time of year typically sees an uptick in house fires.

With extra electricity being put out due to space heaters, Christmas trees and lights, electrical fires can become prevalent.

In addition, with many families cooking for the holidays, many kitchen fires can spark up as well.

“Most of them start with Christmas trees this time of year, especially with Christmas right around the corner,” said Petal Assistant Fire Chief Marion Sims. “This time of year, especially with the weather the way it is, where it’s hot and cold, it does put a strain on the electrical systems in your home.”

“If you are going to use electric heaters or space heaters in your home, we recommend you make sure that they are in an area where they are not near anything combustible,” said Ellisville Fire Chief Kyle Brooks. “You keep a very close watch on them and make sure to use approved extension cords that can handle the amps those heaters draw.”

It is always best to keep an extinguisher in your home to combat light fires.

“Most fire departments have a public safety education department for businesses and things like that, that would be more than happy. I know we do here at Petal,” said Sims. “We’d be more than happy to do fire extinguisher training and or demonstration.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire

Latest News

Kids roast marshmallows at Landrum's Christmas.
Landrum’s Homestead bringing back Christmas lights this weekend
The second "Pack a Patrol Car" toy drive wrapped up on Dec. 6.
Covington deputies deliver toys, clothes to less fortunate elementary school children
Tommy McCaffrey presents a $15,000 check Friday from the Allstate Foundation to Akwete...
Allstate Foundation makes new $15K donation to Pine Belt Habitat
Donations were being received, organized and put into boxes at B&C Mobile Homes
Powers VFD collects supplies for Kentucky tornado victims