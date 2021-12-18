Win Stuff
Allstate Foundation makes new $15K donation to Pine Belt Habitat

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest donation from the Allstate Foundation is helping Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt continue its mission to build affordable housing for deserving families.

Friday, the foundation gave $15,000 to the Habitat organization.

Over the last three years, it’s donated $45,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

“This is the culmination of a three-year partnership,” said Akwete Muhammad, fundraising coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “They have blessed us with $45,000. We were able to build two Habitat houses, even in the midst of the pandemic era.”

“Before (the Allstate Foundation) made this commitment to do the $15,000 a year for three years, we were getting about $8,000 to $10,000 a year, so we hope that we can grow that,” said Tommy McCaffrey, an Allstate agent and a board member for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

The Allstate Foundation has supported the Pine Belt Habitat organization for about 10 years.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

