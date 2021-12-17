Vitalant to host blood drive amid Mississippi blood shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant is hosting a ‘Gift Giving Blood Drive’ at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Donor Recruitment Representative Sara Dyess said donations drop in December creating a critical blood shortage.

“It is the season of giving so why not give somebody something worthwhile? It’s free, you know only takes your time and you will help somebody’s loved one seen at a Christmas or another New Year’s, you know, this time of year we see an increase in usage but a decrease in donations. I mean, the hustle and the bustle of Christmas time causes the increase in usage but the same hustle and bustle causes the decrease in donations because everybody’s so busy,” said Dyess.

Dyess said giving the gift of life and love through a blood donation is the perfect way to celebrate the Christmas season.

Vitalant will also be giving away some presents to donors.

“One lucky donor will get a $500 Walmart gift card, we’re giving away some other gift cards of various amounts to some other lucky donor. So it’s, it’s fun, you know, stop in while you’re shopping and hopefully save some lives and take home a gift card,” said Dyess.

If you can’t make it to the Turtle Creek Mall Tuesday, you can schedule a donation or find a drive near you at the Vitalant website.

