Tim’s Two Cents: GoldenEaglePride site coordinator Glyn Dyar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, WDAM’s Tim Doherty sits down to talk with Glyn Dyar, co-publisher of the website GoldenEaglePride.com, which takes a deep and dedicated dive into University of Southern Mississippi sports.

Dyar, a graduate of the university where his grandfather once served as president, has been a long-time disciple of USM athletics, particularly football and baseball.

For the past eight years, he has brought his analysis and observations to the web, currently under the umbrella of 247 Sports.

Dyar breaks down USM’s football 2022 signing class, breaking down individual players, as well as the potential impact Will Hall’s second recruiting class could have.

