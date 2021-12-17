SCRMC CEO honored for support of Guard and Reserve

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of South Central Regional Medical Center has been honored for his support of hospital employees who also serve in the military.

Hospital President/Chief Executive Officer Doug Higginbotham received a patriotic employer award Thursday afternoon, from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Higginbotham was nominated for the honor by Randy Stroud, who works in information technology at SCRMC and also serves in the Army National Guard.

“You obviously want to support (the Guard and Reserve) mission,” Higginbotham said. “They’re the ones who are out doing the things that allow us to do what we do in our country, the freedom to vote, the freedom to act as we wish to act.”

“Any soldier can put their employer in for the Patriot Award, for going above and beyond their call of duty while they are gone on a mission,” said September Wallace, Area 6 Mississippi chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and a staff sergeant in the Mississippi National Guard.

Also Thursday, Higginbotham signed a statement reaffirming his support for the Guard and Reserve.

