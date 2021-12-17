Win Stuff
Scattered T-Storms for your Saturday. Much Cooler on Sunday.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A few showers will be possible this evening so keep your raincoat handy. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

We’ll see several waves of rain throughout the your Saturday. The best chance of rain looks to be late tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow evening when scattered t-storms move into the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be much cooler and cloudy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Another weak system will move through on late Monday, giving us another chance of showers late in the day on Monday and into Monday Night. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Skies clear out on Tuesday afternoon, leaving us mostly sunny for the rest of next week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.

We’ll begin to warm up into the low to mid 60s by the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are still looking warm. As of now, highs look like they will be in the upper 60s to near 70° with partly cloudy skies.

