PRCC football sends half dozen on to 4-year colleges

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — The Pearl River Community College football team sent six players to four-year colleges Wednesday as part of the early signing period.

Among those moving on to the next level were two, University of Southern Mississippi signees Latreal Jones (Taylorsville High School) and Michael Caraway Jr. (Jefferson Davis County High School).

Joining them were University of Central Arkansas signee Noah Mitchell (Leakesville; Greene County High School), University of West Alabama signee Tony Brown (Hurley; East Central High School) and Alcorn State University signee Jytireus Smith (Gulfport).

Also moving to the next level is Southern walk-on Dustin Allison (Pass Christian).

LATREAL JONES

The 6-foot-1 Jones finished the year ranked as the No. 1 junior college receiver, according to 247sports.

Jones was a playmaker in the PRCC passing game with 14 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Jones’ best game of the season came against East Central Community College, when he grabbed eight passes for 75 yards.

In his Wildcat career, the speedy receiver collected 66 catches for 874 yards and four touchdowns.

MICHAEL CARAWAY JR.

Caraway transferred to Pearl River ahead of the 2021 season and made an immediate impact.

The cornerback made it tough for the opposing receivers often shutting them down.

The 6-foot-3 Caraway finished the year with 22 tackles, six pass breakups, one interception and one tackle for loss.

TONY BROWN

Brown proved why his nickname was “Touchdown” Tony Brown, dominating Pearl River’s run game this season.

The University of South Alabama transfer paced the Wildcats in every rushing category, tallying 791 yards and nine touchdowns on 131 carries.

His 6.0 yards per carry ranked first on the team among running backs with 50 carries.Mitchell was one of the top defensive players in the country over his three years in the maroon-and-gold.

In his freshman season, Mitchell led the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference in tackles with 91. His 11.4 tackles-per-game ranked fourth in the National Junior College Athletic Association,

As a sophomore, Mitchell tallied 83 tackles and 13.8 tackles-per-game, good enough for third and second in the NJCAA, respectively.

Mitchell returned to the Wildcats for a third season in 2021 and added 10 tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss before an injury ended his season.

JYTIREUS SMITH

Smith was a valuable part of Pearl River’s potent rushing attack, often leading the way with the right blocks.

The tight end helped the Wildcats collect 2,069 rushing yards and 17 rushing scores.

DUSTIN ALLISON]

The 6-foot-1 Allison played in six games for Pearl River during the 2021 season.

He completed 24-of-48 passes on the season for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Allison also carried the ball 23 times for 66 yards.

