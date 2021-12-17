Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Powers VFD collects supplies for Kentucky tornado victims

Donations were being received, organized and put into boxes at B&C Mobile Homes
Donations were being received, organized and put into boxes at B&C Mobile Homes(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County volunteer fire department has been showing its Christmas spirit this week by gathering supplies for the tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky.

Earlier Friday at B&C Mobile Homes, donations were being received, organized and put into boxes.

Powers Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Bo Burroughs says they have not yet reached their total goal, but are about halfway there. He also hopes they will fill the 18-wheeler trailer to capacity with supplies by the time it leaves for Mayfield Monday night.

“We want the children that gets up on Christmas morning to have toys. We’ve been here before, we know what it’s like. So we got a rich history of jumping in and being one of the firsts to try and put things together for our friends and our neighboring states and communities,” said Burroughs.

For those who would like to donate, you can drop off supplies at B&C Mobile Homes, United Way of the Pine Belt or the Jones County Sheriff’s Department until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire

Latest News

“We’re showing you time and time again that if things get built in Petal, from a retail and...
Petal continues to see growth as new businesses move into the area
Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating an ATV stolen...
Jones County asking public’s help locating stolen ATV
Between your front door and the store register, there are plenty of things to watch out for.
Lamar Co. sheriff shares holiday shopping safety tips
Walker was transported back to Forrest County after being arrested in New Orleans and formally...
Man charged in connection to June Hattiesburg shooting