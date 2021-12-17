Powers VFD collects supplies for Kentucky tornado victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County volunteer fire department has been showing its Christmas spirit this week by gathering supplies for the tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky.

Earlier Friday at B&C Mobile Homes, donations were being received, organized and put into boxes.

Powers Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Bo Burroughs says they have not yet reached their total goal, but are about halfway there. He also hopes they will fill the 18-wheeler trailer to capacity with supplies by the time it leaves for Mayfield Monday night.

“We want the children that gets up on Christmas morning to have toys. We’ve been here before, we know what it’s like. So we got a rich history of jumping in and being one of the firsts to try and put things together for our friends and our neighboring states and communities,” said Burroughs.

For those who would like to donate, you can drop off supplies at B&C Mobile Homes, United Way of the Pine Belt or the Jones County Sheriff’s Department until 5 p.m. Saturday.

