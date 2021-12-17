Pine Belt nursing students prepare to enter the workforce

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local nursing graduates have celebrated their class commencements and are now studying to take the National Council Licensure Examination.

Most students say it was seeing how impactful the job is that made them choose the medical field.

“In 2019, my brother was in a car accident, and seeing how well the nurses took care of him and cared for him and everything just really inspired me to come into nursing,” says Christina Breazeale, a Jones College graduate from Ellisville.

Kanai Spiney, a Jones College graduate from Heidelberg, shares the feeling.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve always loved helping people and talking to people. So when it was time to decide on my major, you know, I was like, what better career would there be done in nursing?” Spiney shares.

When COVID-19 hit hospitals hard, it was even more obvious how essential nurses are.

Graduates like Kelsey Hamilton and Preston Barrett say they do feel prepared for the challenges.

“I feel confident in going out. But COVID was, it was different, but we adjusted to it. They helped us and we got through it,” says Jones College graduate Hamilton about her teachers.

Hamilton accepted a job offer a few weeks before graduation and will start after taking the licensure exam.

“When COVID hit, it was actually only like, a month or so into my first semester in nursing school. So we didn’t know what was going to happen at first, I believe that being able to pass it and get through it as what we have already done, it’s just given me even more of a like the viewpoint into what I’m going into,” says USM graduate Preston Barrett.

Barrett earned a Bachelors of Science and Nursing and says he was able to find an opening where he wanted.

“I will actually be starting a position at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas on Feb. 7. Actually, after I take my NCLEX, of course, but I’m very excited,” says Barrett.

Barrett says he was inspired to become a nurse like his grandmother and aunt and to go into pediatrics because of his four younger siblings.

The need for nurses persists, with hospitals like Forrest General offering a $10,000 upfront sign-on incentive for select RN careers.

“Nursing is high in demand. But I don’t believe there’s a nursing shortage. In my opinion, I believe there is just a nurse burnout. And we need to find ways to keep nurses in practice,” says Barrett.

“There’s jobs open everywhere. People go into travel nursing versus staying at the hospital, and it’s just that we need nurses. I’m so excited to be hands-on because I know in clinical, there’s only so much that we can do. But as soon as they release us out into the world, you know, we’ll go through orientation, and I just feel I’m really excited to be totally hands-on and help people,” says Breazeale.

Despite still having to study for and pass their licensure exam, most graduates have found and accepted one of the many openings.

Germecca Bolton served as the Jones College fall class president. She is planning to continue her career at South Central Regional Medical Center.

“I graduated from the LPN program here as well. So I was like, now I want to go and get my RN, and they’re like, ‘You know what, we’ll help you go get your RN.’ So I go back, get my RN, and I’m like, ‘I want to go back to the ER because that’s where I started off at.’ And they’re like, ‘Okay, we want you back.’ So they offered me a job and I accepted it,” explains Bolton.

Graduates agree they are excited to move into the hands-on caring role and feel prepared despite the ever-changing medical knowledge of new diseases.

