Petal Schools remind people to look into Pre-K tax credit before Dec. 31 dealine

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon is reminding people of the Dec. 31 deadline for designating their tax dollars to benefit Pre-K.

“We have an opportunity through the Pre-K learning collaborative for our students to benefit from diverting your state tax liability right here to our district. So I want to say I encourage all of our taxpayers in Petal, but also in the city as a whole or if you’re part of an organization, all you have to do is to look at this opportunity where you can divert again your state tax liability and that money stays right here in Petal,” explains Dillon.

The process requires a donation to the school district, then the amount of the donation will come back to donors in their state tax return.

Dillon says if you have questions or are interested in the program, you can call the school district office at (601) 545-3002.

“Over the last seven years we’ve collected over $4 million for this early childhood education initiative, and again, it goes to such a great cause, and when you look at our success and our sustained success in our district, one of the areas we look at is early childhood education because we’re giving them a strong foundation before they ever even grace the doors at Petal Primary School,” says Dillon.

Other schools that offer the Pre-K learning collaborative tax credit are:

Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative: Hope Mikell (601) 582-5078.

Lamar County Early Learning Collaborative: Teresa Jenny (601) 794-1030.

Marion County and Columbia Early Learning Collaborative: Amanda Stevens (601) 736-7193.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.