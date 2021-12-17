Petal continues to see growth as new businesses move into the area

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is closing out the year on a high note with several businesses looking to build in the area.

Dollar Tree is relocating to the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building located on the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.

The company is investing around $250,000 to renovate the building in preparation for the move.

Meanwhile, Arby’s and Jack’s Family Restaurant has committed to opening stores in the “Friendly City.”

While no date has yet been set as to when construction will start, plans are to build on the property between Los Chicos and Rainforest Carwash.

Probably the most buzzworthy business to come to the city is Tractor Supply.

Located at Midas Park on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, they are holding their grand opening.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the growth is due to a lot of factors but the key to the success is in those who live in the area.

“We’re showing you time and time again that if things get built in Petal, from a retail and restaurant opportunity, people in our area are going to come in and support it,” Ducker said.

“It’s important that your local government needs to stay in its lane. We’ve got a role to play, and we should take care of the things we’re supposed to be taking care of but let the residents, let people, let businesses take care of the tough stuff, and they’ll do a great job like they’ve been doing for years,” he added.

Petal is also home to the number one school district in the state, making the city quite an attractive choice for people to live.

