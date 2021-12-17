Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Petal Children’s Task Force hosts annual Christmas Food Box Giveaway

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families in the Petal area got a little help putting together their holiday meals Friday.

The Petal Children’s Task Force hosted a drive-thru Christmas food box giveaway, at its Lighthouse on South George Avenue.

Each vehicle received turkeys and boxes of red beans and rice, stuffing, vegetables and desserts.

Sharon Travis from the Sheeplo Community was one of the people who got a food box.

“I love it, I love it, I love it, it’s a blessing from God,” Travis said. “It means a lot, very much, very, very, much.”

Melissa Lyon drove through to get a couple of food boxes for her relatives.

“I’m picking up for my Mom and my aunt and this means the world to them,” Lyon said. “It’s amazing, it’s definitely a blessing and they appreciate everything they get.”

Volunteers from the Petal Police Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department helped load the food boxes and kept the traffic flowing smoothly.

“The Petal Police and the deputy sheriffs they’re wonderful,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force. “We couldn’t do it without them, because we have so much we’re giving out. Each one of them is stationed to something.”

The Petal Children’s Task Force also provides food for more than 350 families in need each month.

The organization was founded in 1989.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire

Latest News

Walker was transported back to Forrest County after being arrested in New Orleans and formally...
Man charged in connection to June Hattiesburg shooting
HPD said 18-year-old Deshaundrick Rawls, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to authorities on an...
2 arrested in connection to Oct. Hub City shooting
Petal Children's Task Forces feeds
Petal Children's Task Forces feeds
Coronavirus
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases rise by more than 900 Friday