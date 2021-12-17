Petal Children’s Task Force hosts annual Christmas Food Box Giveaway

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families in the Petal area got a little help putting together their holiday meals Friday.

The Petal Children’s Task Force hosted a drive-thru Christmas food box giveaway, at its Lighthouse on South George Avenue.

Each vehicle received turkeys and boxes of red beans and rice, stuffing, vegetables and desserts.

Sharon Travis from the Sheeplo Community was one of the people who got a food box.

“I love it, I love it, I love it, it’s a blessing from God,” Travis said. “It means a lot, very much, very, very, much.”

Melissa Lyon drove through to get a couple of food boxes for her relatives.

“I’m picking up for my Mom and my aunt and this means the world to them,” Lyon said. “It’s amazing, it’s definitely a blessing and they appreciate everything they get.”

Volunteers from the Petal Police Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department helped load the food boxes and kept the traffic flowing smoothly.

“The Petal Police and the deputy sheriffs they’re wonderful,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force. “We couldn’t do it without them, because we have so much we’re giving out. Each one of them is stationed to something.”

The Petal Children’s Task Force also provides food for more than 350 families in need each month.

The organization was founded in 1989.

