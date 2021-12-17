MSU’s Charles Cross declares for NFL Draft, will skip Liberty Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s star offensive lineman is headed to the NFL.

Charles Cross announced his intent to go pro Friday, foregoing his final year of eligibility.

He says he will also sit out the Liberty Bowl, “however I’ll be rooting on my brothers while they close out this year strong.”

He says playing in Starkville is one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

Cross is widely projected to be an early first round pick in the NFL Draft this spring.

