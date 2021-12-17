MSDH: New COVID-19 cases rise by more than 900 Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that

more than 900 Mississippians had been added to the new COVID-19 case count.

MSDH said that 911 cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Thursday. In addition, three new deaths were reported between Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 522,455 and 10,354, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 57,810 COVID-19 cases and 1,051 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,389 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,938 cases, 261 deaths

Jasper: 3,424 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,264 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,796 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,355 cases, 113 deaths

Perry: 2,163 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,456 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 503,692 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,363,859 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,434,175 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,378,712 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

