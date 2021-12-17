Win Stuff
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases rise by more than 900 Friday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that

more than 900 Mississippians had been added to the new COVID-19 case count.

MSDH said that 911 cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Thursday. In addition, three new deaths were reported between Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 522,455 and 10,354, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 57,810 COVID-19 cases and 1,051 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,389 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,938 cases, 261 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,424 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,264 cases, 248 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,796 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,355 cases, 113 deaths
  • Perry: 2,163 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,456 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 503,692 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,363,859 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,434,175 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,378,712 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

