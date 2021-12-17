Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mississippi man pleads guilty to pointing lasers at FedEx planes

Laser pointers are a troubling trend that government officials say can disorient and...
Laser pointers are a troubling trend that government officials say can disorient and temporarily blind pilots.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to pointing a green laser at FedEx airplanes flying into Memphis International Airport in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says Eugene Conrad faces a sentence of up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the FBI in July that airplanes flying into the airport were being hit in the cockpit by a green laser coming from Hardeman County, Tennessee, and Benton County, Mississippi.

Officials reported 49 strikes, mainly on FedEx airplanes, from January to July. Conrad is from Michigan City, Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire
Dashcam photos show the rotor blades of Joshua Hawley's chopper severed from the cabin after...
Helicopter rotor blades severed after clipping power lines, new photos show

Latest News

10pm Headlines 12/16
10pm Headlines 12/16
Jones College saw 15 football players sign scholarships Wednesday with senior colleges.
15 football Bobcats sign with senior colleges
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
Doug Higginbotham, president and CEO of South Central Regional Medical Center, receives a...
SCRMC CEO honored for support of Guard and Reserve