MDE awards $9.9M to five universities to curb teacher shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five universities in Mississippi are receiving nearly $10 million from the state education department.

Through its Mississippi Teacher Residency Program, MDE is awarding $9,886,468 in grants to five universities in the state to cover tuition and expenses for up to 240 individuals seeking a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education.

MDE is using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to cover the grants.

The funds will go to each universities’ educator preparation programs to encourage students to pursue a degree and Mississippi teacher certification.

The Mississippi Teacher Residency Program is one of the state’s strategies to address the teacher shortage.

An MDE survey of all public school districts in the state from Aug. 21 to Oct. 11, 2021, showed 3,036 certified teacher vacancies in Mississippi.

“At MDE, we are committed to developing more effective teachers, particularly for critical areas in Mississippi,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “We are delighted to collaborate with these five universities to not only eliminate students’ financial costs for a graduate degree but also equip potential educators with necessary tools inside and outside of the classroom.”

The grant includes training alongside a mentor teacher, testing support, professional development, ongoing assessment, and a commitment to teaching in a district serving low-income children, racial/ethnic minorities, and children with disabilities.

Proposals were accepted from the universities listed in the chart below. The universities’ respective grant award amounts, which can be modified based on how the universities establish their programs, are:

Delta State University

$ 951,463.20 (year one grant award)

$ 951,463.20 (year two grant award)

$ 1,902,926.40 (total)

Jackson State University

$1,019,294.82 (year one grant award)

$1,019,294.82 (year two grant award)

$2,038,589.64 (total)

Mississippi State University

$1,017,568 (year one grant award)

$1,019,012 (year two grant award)

$2,036,580 (total)

University of Southern Mississippi

$1,019,917 (year one grant award)

$1,019,909 (year two grant award)

$2,039,826 (total)

William Carey University

$929,003 (year one grant award)

$939,543 (year two grant award)

$1,868,546 (total)

Total Per Year

$4,937,246.02 (year one grant award)

$4,949,222.02 (year two grant award)

$9,886,468.04 (total)

Anyone accepted into the program will receive full scholarships, testing fees, books, and mentor stipends.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.