Man charged in connection to June Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted Hattiesburg man was arrested in New Orleans and has been charged for a shooting that took place in the city in June.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, the shooting happened in the 400 block of West 4th Street on June 18, 2021, when a woman was shot and received a non-life-threatening injury.

49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, of Hattiesburg, was arrested by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on unrelated felony charges, according to Moore.

Walker was transported back to Forrest County and formally charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Moore says Walker has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

