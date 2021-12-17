Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Man charged in connection to June Hattiesburg shooting

Walker was transported back to Forrest County after being arrested in New Orleans and formally...
Walker was transported back to Forrest County after being arrested in New Orleans and formally charged with one count of aggravated assault.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted Hattiesburg man was arrested in New Orleans and has been charged for a shooting that took place in the city in June.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, the shooting happened in the 400 block of West 4th Street on June 18, 2021, when a woman was shot and received a non-life-threatening injury.

49-year-old Spencer Dewayne Walker, of Hattiesburg, was arrested by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on unrelated felony charges, according to Moore.

Walker was transported back to Forrest County and formally charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Moore says Walker has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire

Latest News

HPD said 18-year-old Deshaundrick Rawls, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to authorities on an...
2 arrested in connection to Oct. Hub City shooting
Cars wait in line during an annual Christmas food box giveaway at the Petal Children's Task...
Petal Children’s Task Force hosts annual Christmas Food Box Giveaway
Petal Children's Task Forces feeds
Petal Children's Task Forces feeds
Coronavirus
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases rise by more than 900 Friday