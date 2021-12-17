Lamar Co. sheriff shares holiday shopping safety tips

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s bound to be a lot of hustle and bustle at the stores the weekend before Christmas. Between your front door and the store register, there are plenty of things to watch out for.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says safe driving starts in the parking lot.

“Don’t speed up real quick to try to get up to that prime parking space, because a child could dart out in front of you, a car could pull out in front of you,” Rigel says.

His advice is to give yourself more time than you think you need since you will likely have to park far away and be patient with traffic.

“Spend a little extra time and don’t get road rage. I know it’s easy to get frustrated, but you know, allow yourself a couple more extra minutes and just realize everybody else is going through the same things you are doing,” says Rigel.

If you need to leave purchases in your car between stores, never leave them on the seats in full view. If you can, put bags in a covered trunk.

“That’s window shopping, they see something they want. They’re gonna break your window,” Rigel says.

Inside the store, stick with you’re shopping group, especially keeping an eye on your kids.

“Get it ingrained it your child that if they get separated from you for whatever reason, to not panic and try to find somebody that’s got a tag from the store or a vest or something like that. Try to find one of them, or a manager or a police officer. During this time of year, there’s a lot of law enforcement that’s working security there,” Rigel suggests.

“Don’t leave them in the buggy unattended. Bad things could happen. And like it or not, there are people out there that look for weaknesses like that and look for opportunities for an unattended child. If you’re going into a dressing room, take a child with you. Don’t say ‘Have a seat here.’ They might not be there when you come back,” warns Rigel.

Rigel also says tensions can be high when people are searching for those last-minute necessities.

“Don’t get into an argument or fight over a particular item. It’s not worth it because you don’t know what the other person is capable of doing. So you don’t want to put yourself into that position,” he says.

Rigel advises paying with a credit card. In case of fraud or wrong charges, you can work out a payback from the company.

“If you do have to pay with cash, don’t pull it out ahead of time. You don’t want to be standing in line for 10 minutes flashing a bunch of cash, you’re asking for trouble,” he says.

Rigel says once you’re headed back to your car, have your keys in your hand and walk with a purpose because you don’t want to look confused or lost.

“If it’s nighttime, you know it gets dark earlier. Park in a well-lit area, know where you parked. The last thing you want to do is look confused, because that makes an easy target for people out there looking,” Rigel explains.

Rigel says the best tip is to stay aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts. If a situation feels suspicious, don’t be afraid to ask for help from officials.

“I’ve always said that if the little hairs on the back of your head start going like that – that’s your sixth sense kicking in, something’s not right. Pay attention to that sixth sense,” he says.

