Jones County asking public’s help locating stolen ATV

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for information on a stole ATV.

JCSD is searching for a red-and-black 2015 Honda Rancher stolen from a residence on Highway 533 in Soso this past week.

Anyone with information on this stolen ATV is asked to contact JCSD at (601) 425-3137 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

