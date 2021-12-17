Win Stuff
Fire claims Jones County home

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire off Mississippi 29 Friday morning severely damaged a home.

Volunteer fire departments from Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun, Soso, Hebron, South Jones and Southwest Jones responded to a call of a structure fire at 2423 Mississippi 29 north at 6:48 a.m. Friday.

Arriving on scene, the units found a brick home with a basement full engulfed.

Homeowner Don Holifield reported he had gone to Soso to run an errand and returned home to find his house nearly totally engulfed.

Along with teh damage to the house, a GMC truck and Kubota side-by-side were severely damaged.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the call.

One person suffered minor injuries, but declined transport to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

