Covington deputies to deliver donated toys to less fortunate children

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department will soon make this holiday season happier for dozens of less fortunate children.

Friday morning, deputies will deliver donated toys and clothing to selected students at all four county elementary schools.

The items were collected over the last few weeks during the second annual, “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says about 60 children will be receiving gifts.

The children were chosen by individual school counselors.

“To receive a blessing like this, to be able to give back to the community, to give to the kids that may not have a Christmas, it sure impacts you,” said Perkins.

Perkins says on Dec. 23, deputies will distribute additional toys to children they see while they’re out on patrol.

