Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a man was injured during a camper explosion in Jones County Thursday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Calhoun, Hebron and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the call of an explosion with injuries off U.S. Highway 84 West around 7:19 p.m. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.

Bumgardner said when the first responding fire team arrived, firefighters discovered that a propane tank leaked and then exploded in or very near a small camper.

“It appears that a propane tank and/or propane-fueled heater equipment which was in the home apparently began leaking,” said JCSD Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter. “The propane gas found an ignition source and an explosion completely destroyed the home.”

One man suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely destroyed.

“The adult male resident sustained burns and potentially other trauma and has been transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment,” Carter said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Jones County Emergency Management Agency was also on the scene.

