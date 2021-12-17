Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured

One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely destroyed.(Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a man was injured during a camper explosion in Jones County Thursday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Calhoun, Hebron and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the call of an explosion with injuries off U.S. Highway 84 West around 7:19 p.m. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.

Bumgardner said when the first responding fire team arrived, firefighters discovered that a propane tank leaked and then exploded in or very near a small camper.

“It appears that a propane tank and/or propane-fueled heater equipment which was in the home apparently began leaking,” said JCSD Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter. “The propane gas found an ignition source and an explosion completely destroyed the home.”

One man suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely destroyed.

“The adult male resident sustained burns and potentially other trauma and has been transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment,” Carter said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Jones County Emergency Management Agency was also on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution

Latest News

Jones College saw 15 football players sign scholarships Wednesday with senior colleges.
15 football Bobcats sign with senior colleges
Doug Higginbotham, president and CEO of South Central Regional Medical Center, receives a...
SCRMC CEO honored for support of Guard and Reserve
Covington County Sheriff's Department deputies will deliver donated toys and clothing collected...
Covington deputies to deliver donated toys to less fortunate children
State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt
State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt