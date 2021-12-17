Byers: No ‘big explosion yet’ in Omicron cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says the state has yet to see a major explosion in Omicron cases, with only two known cases of the variant reported in Mississippi so far.

However, he said overall cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, and that people should get vaccinated or get the COVID booster if they’re eligible.

Byers discussed the variant, as well as the slow rise in COVID cases at the weekly question and answer session hosted by the Mississippi State Medical Association.

“We’re seeing something a little different than what we saw with the Delta variant. Once we really identified Delta was here in a few areas... it really exploded pretty quickly,” Byers said. “We’ve had a couple of cases of Omicron so far, but we haven’t seen this big explosion yet.”

Byers said there could be a few reasons for that, including that preliminary data shows the variant leads to a less severe infection, and likely fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

“The thing that we need to keep in the back of our mind is if we do have a sudden increase in the overall number of cases, we will have vulnerable people who are hospitalized, and if we have a whole, whole lot of cases, it’s going to lead to more pressure on the healthcare system and may lead to more deaths,” he said.

While Omicron appears to be spreading slowly, he said overall cases of COVID in the state are up. Friday, 911 new cases of the virus were reported, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“It’s kind of a slow burn. As we move through the holidays, so far, and it’s really kind of a gradual increase. But we haven’t really seen that translate into deaths... our deaths are still low,” he said. “We’ve seen a bump in long-term care outbreaks, but it hasn’t been a dramatic rise.”

“The thing in all of this... I think we’re at a unique opportunity right now, where we know there are some things that work, and one of the things that’s really looking pretty evident, is that the best protection is if you have the opportunity to get that booster dose,” Byers said. “If you’re fully vaccinated, if you’re eligible for a booster dose, if it’s time to do it, go ahead and do it. If you haven’t initiated vaccination, go ahead and get started.”

“We don’t want to wait until we are in a really bad position again,” he said. “I think we have a chance to try to get folks vaccinated now.”

Individuals 18 and older are eligible for the booster dose if their second dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine was at least six months ago, according to MSDH’s website. Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson shot are eligible if their vaccine was at least two months ago, the website states. Those eligible may receive a booster of any type of vaccine.

To date, 1,435,238 people in Mississippi are fully vaccinated; 368,716 people have received a booster.

