Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

By Jordan Yaney and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two small children in Kentucky survived a tornado that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the floor.

Clara Lutz told WFIE she put her grandchildren, 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas, in the bathtub with a blanket, pillow and Bible just before the tornado hit their home.

“I felt the rumbling. I felt the shaking of the house,” Lutz said. “Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted, and it was out of my hands. I couldn’t hold on.”

The tornado happened at night, so Lutz was unable to locate her children in the immediate aftermath.

“I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be,” Lutz said. “All I could say was ‘Lord, please bring my babies back to me safely. Please, I beg thee.’”

Lutz’s whole house was stripped down to the foundation. In the chaos, the water tank from the tub hit her in the back of the head. Still, she went outside and searched for anyone who could help.

Both children were found in the front yard, under the bathtub, not even wet from the pouring rain.

“The sheriff came down. I got in the sheriff’s car down at the end of my driveway, and it wasn’t long after that that they opened up the door and brought me Kaden, my 15-month-old, and they brought me my three-month-old, baby Dallas,” Lutz said.

She says Dallas’ brain was bleeding. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, but before he even arrived, the bleeding stopped.

A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.(Photo submitted to WFIE)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
One person suffered significant injuries in the explosion, and the camper was completely...
Camper explodes in Jones County, 1 man seriously injured
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire

Latest News

Donations were being received, organized and put into boxes at B&C Mobile Homes
Powers VFD collects supplies for Kentucky tornado victims
“We’re showing you time and time again that if things get built in Petal, from a retail and...
Petal continues to see growth as new businesses move into the area
Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating an ATV stolen...
Jones County asking public’s help locating stolen ATV
Between your front door and the store register, there are plenty of things to watch out for.
Lamar Co. sheriff shares holiday shopping safety tips