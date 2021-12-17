2 arrested in connection to Oct. Hub City shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has formally charged two individuals in connection to an October shooting that injured one person in the Hub City.

On Wednesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a teenager in Harrison County on an active warrant for aggravated assault in connection to the October shooting. He was transported back to Forrest County.

Shortly after that, HPD said 18-year-old Deshaundrick Rawls, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to authorities on an active warrant for one count of accessories after the fact of aggravated assault.

The shooting incident occurred on Oct. 26 at the Plantation Place Apartments where a man received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

Both individuals have been formally charged and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

