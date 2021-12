15 football Bobcats sign with senior colleges

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Fifteen Jones College football players are headed to the next level after signing with senior colleges on Wednesday during the early signing period.

Jones College now has seen 113 Bobcats sign with senior colleges since Coach Steve Buckley’s arrival in 2016.

The University of Southern Mississippi signed defensive back Markel McLaurin (Friendship, Miss.), along with defensive linemen Brodarius Lewis (Prattville, Ala.) and Jordyn Mahaffey (Foxworth).

Others included:

Running back La’Damian Webb (Opelika, Ala.), University of South Alabama

Defensive back Hershey McLaurin (Collins), West Virginia University

Wide receiver Bud Tolbert (Water Valley), Middle Tennessee State University

Offensive lineman Jaqavius Yates (Crystal Springs), University of Alabama-Birmingham

Defensive lineman Zach Causey (Madison), University of Texas-San Antonio

Linebacker Mike Cockream (Benoit), Mississippi Valley State University

Offensive lineman Kentario Davis (Crystal Springs), Mississippi Valley State University

Defensive back Tylan Glass (Nanih Waiya), University of Louisiana-Monroe

Offensive lineman Zarian McGill (Taylorsville), University Louisiana-Monroe

Defensive lineman Javeon Jones (Heidelberg), University of Central Arkansas

Offensive lineman Matt Mabry signed with Northwestern (La.) State University

Long snapper Tyler Hatten (Purvis), signed with Texas Southern University.

Linebacker Drew Horton (Brandon) will be a preferred walk-on at Southern Miss.

At least six more Bobcats are expected to sign with senior colleges.

