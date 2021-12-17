12/17 Ryan’s “Grey” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Get ready for a grey day to end the week in the Pine Belt area. We’ll begin this Friday with Dense Fog Advisories, and end it with cloudy skies and rising rain chances. The fog will slowly creep in from the southwest just before and after sunrise, but will clear by the mid-morning. Don’t expect these cloudy skies to go anywhere, and they’ll even increase some as we head throughout the day. This will eventually lead to a small chance of showers through the late afternoon and evening, only around 20% though, climbing to 40% Saturday. Only expecting scattered showers throughout the middle of the day, though a rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Severe weather is NOT likely or expected. A low chance of showers lingers from then through Monday night, but overall next week will be sunny and dry.

We’ll see a warm start to the day with lows near 64 degrees and foggy conditions, with warm/hot high near 77 this afternoon. Cloudy skies will linger, and rain chances rise to 20% by 4 PM as our weekend rain moves in.

