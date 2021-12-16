Warm again tomorrow, with scattered showers on Saturday.

The weather will be warm this evening with a few clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s.

Fog will form overnight and could be dense tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be warmer with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s to near 80°. A few showers will be possible in the evening hours.

Friday will be our warmest days highs top out into the upper 70s to near 80°. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day long and a stray shower may be possible in the evening hours.

Saturday looks to be our wettest day with off-and-on scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be much cooler and cloudy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Another weak system will move through on late Monday, giving us another chance of showers late in the day on Monday and into Monday Night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Skies clear out on Tuesday afternoon, leaving us mostly sunny for the rest of next week.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking warm. As of now, highs look like they will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

