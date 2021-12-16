Win Stuff
Warm again tomorrow. Rain and a cool weather arrives this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The weather will be warm this evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s.

Fog will form overnight and could be dense tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be warmer with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s.

Friday will be our warmest dayas highs top out into the upper 70s to near 80°. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day long and a stray shower may be possible int he evening hours.

Saturday looks to be our wettest day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be cool and cloudy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Another weak system will move through on late Monday, giving us another chance of showers for Monday afternoon and Monday Night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Skies clear out on Tuesday, leaving us mostly sunny for the rest of next week.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking warm. As of now, highs look like they will be in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

