Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Wicker welcomes $19.8 million allocations for Miss. airports from infrastructure package

Airports in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Waynesboro will receive money to be used for repairs and...
Airports in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Waynesboro will receive money to be used for repairs and improvements.(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker welcomed the distribution of $19,859,920 to 63 airports across Mississippi for repairs and improvements. This includes airports in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Waynesboro.

Some of the airports in South Mississippi that will receive money include:

  • Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, City of Gulfport: $2,994,440
  • Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, City of Hattiesburg: $1,007,546
  • Stennis International Airport, City of Bay St. Louis: $295,000
  • Hesler-Noble Field Airport, City of Laurel: $295,000
  • Trent Lott International Airport, City of Pascagoula: $295,000
  • Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport, City of Hattiesburg: $159,000
  • Picayune Municipal Airport, City of Picayune: $159,000
  • Magee Municipal Airport, City of Magee: $110,000
  • Prentiss-Jefferson Davis County Airport, City of Prentiss: $110,000
  • Paul Pittman Memorial Airport, City of Tylertown: $110,000
  • Waynesboro Municipal Airport, City of Waynesboro: $110,000
  • Dean Griffin Memorial Airport, City of Wiggins: $110,000

A full list of affected airports can be found HERE.

According to Wicker, the funds are being made available as part of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package that he supported.

“Mississippi has been in need of serious investments in our state’s infrastructure. I was an early supporter of the bipartisan infrastructure package which is making important investments in our nation’s hard infrastructure,” said Wicker. “These funds for Mississippi airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports all across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Early-morning shooting in Hattiesburg leaves 2 dead
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution

Latest News

Midday Headlines 12/16
Midday Headlines 12/16
The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.
Northeast Perry County Utility issues boil water notice
Justin Bradshaw
Ex-UMMC police officer convicted of sexual battery against child
A new program at Mississippi prisons will give inmates more opportunities for a high-paying...
Mississippi training inmates for welding careers