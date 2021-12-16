U.S. Sen. Wicker welcomes $19.8 million allocations for Miss. airports from infrastructure package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker welcomed the distribution of $19,859,920 to 63 airports across Mississippi for repairs and improvements. This includes airports in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Waynesboro.

Some of the airports in South Mississippi that will receive money include:

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, City of Gulfport: $2,994,440

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, City of Hattiesburg: $1,007,546

Stennis International Airport, City of Bay St. Louis: $295,000

Hesler-Noble Field Airport, City of Laurel: $295,000

Trent Lott International Airport, City of Pascagoula: $295,000

Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport, City of Hattiesburg: $159,000

Picayune Municipal Airport, City of Picayune: $159,000

Magee Municipal Airport, City of Magee: $110,000

Prentiss-Jefferson Davis County Airport, City of Prentiss: $110,000

Paul Pittman Memorial Airport, City of Tylertown: $110,000

Waynesboro Municipal Airport, City of Waynesboro: $110,000

Dean Griffin Memorial Airport, City of Wiggins: $110,000

A full list of affected airports can be found HERE.

According to Wicker, the funds are being made available as part of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package that he supported.

“Mississippi has been in need of serious investments in our state’s infrastructure. I was an early supporter of the bipartisan infrastructure package which is making important investments in our nation’s hard infrastructure,” said Wicker. “These funds for Mississippi airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports all across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come.”

