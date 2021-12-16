Win Stuff
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments worked to put out a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire departments responded to a structure fire at State Route 590 around 3:55 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story brick house fully taken over on one side, near the den and carport, and immediately began to attack the fire.

Homeowner Carl Kwasny said that he had just returned home and saw flames from the windows in the den and smoke coming from the front door. He quickly got his neighbor to help remove his vehicles.

Bumgardner says firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to the main living areas, though the home took major damage, along with two vehicles being damaged.

Two minor injuries were reported, and one firefighter suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the emergency room by Emserv Ambulance Service.

South Jones, Southwest, Boggy, Union and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie Electric EPA.

