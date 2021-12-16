Repaving underway on Crosscreek Parkway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg started repaving a busy road this week, prompting some drivers to question the timing of the project since it’s near busy stores and holiday traffic.

Michelle Littlejohn is the property manager at Cross Creek Village. She uses the road to get to work every day.

“It’s my daily commute to work, five days a week, sometimes seven,” says Littlejohn

She says she’s happy the city is repaving the streets.

Hattiesburg officials say the road was a priority for the 2021-2022 paving list.

“I mean the road was a little bit aged, but of course overtimes that happens. But to see it being improved with the new pavements that are coming, it’s just going to make it look beautiful and add value to our property as well,” says Littlejohn.

Cicely Garrett says she takes the road every day, too. She was concerned about the road work because it’s the holiday season.

“I live in the area, and plus with all of the extra things we have in the area, as far as Chick-fil-A, Target, Ross, I use this road pretty consistently,” says Garrett.

The city says its fiscal year started on Oct. 1, which means it was necessary for them to complete it as soon as possible because the cost will dictate the rest of the fiscal year.

People like Garrett just hope the project does not take too long.

“Yes, it has been a bit inconvenient since they started. Hopefully, it won’t take them too long to get to where they need to be, but when it’s done, I’ll be happy about it,” says Garrett.

The city says, depending on the weather, the project should be completed by next week.

