From Prentiss to the Midwest - Malcolm Hartzog signs with Nebraska

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Malcolm Hartzog beats to the rhythm of his own drum.

The Jefferson Davis County defensive back signed with Nebraska on Wednesday, becoming the first player from his school to join a Big Ten school.

“I ain’t know much about [Nebraska] but when they called I started putting in research and stuff,” Hartzog said. “It was a good place to be. When I went up there they gave me a good vibe and it was fun being around them, sitting down, talking to them. Coming from Prentiss, Mississippi it shows a lot. It took a lot to get here, hard work and dedication.”

“Mr. Football” in Class 3A, Hartzog finished the regular season with 1,071 yards rushing and 25 rushing touchdowns to go along with 403 return yards, three kickoff touchdowns and three punt touchdowns.

He capped off his high school career by helping the Jaguars capture the Class 3A state championship at “The Rock.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.