Petal’s DeCarlos Nicholson headed to Mississippi State

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a long road to the Southeastern Conference for DeCarlos Nicholson.

The former Petal quarterback played behind center at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before eventually moving to the defensive backfield – where he’ll be lining up at Mississippi State.

“The team’s still kinda young, they’re mostly sophomores which is people in my grade,” Nicholson said. “Next year we should have a great team, great roster with great guys, great coaches. Really you can do anything that you put your mind to. You gotta work. If you want something, you just work for it.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.