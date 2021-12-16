Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Petal’s DeCarlos Nicholson headed to Mississippi State

By Taylor Curet
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a long road to the Southeastern Conference for DeCarlos Nicholson.

The former Petal quarterback played behind center at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before eventually moving to the defensive backfield – where he’ll be lining up at Mississippi State.

“The team’s still kinda young, they’re mostly sophomores which is people in my grade,” Nicholson said. “Next year we should have a great team, great roster with great guys, great coaches. Really you can do anything that you put your mind to. You gotta work. If you want something, you just work for it.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
Christy Bartholomew, 39, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced on Dec. 8, to 72 months, six years, of...
Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 6 years for wire fraud related to employee theft
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting
Michael Collins Jr. [left], Michael III (Tripp) [center] and HPD officer Kentrevis Jones [right].
Off-duty HPD officer saves baby boy’s life
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution

Latest News

Carter Edwards signs with Colorado
PCS’s Carter Edwards signs with Colorado
Malcolm Hartzog, Jefferson Davis County
From Prentiss to the Midwest - Malcolm Hartzog signs with Nebraska
Malcolm Hartzog, Jefferson Davis County
From Prentiss to the Midwest - Malcolm Hartzog signs with Nebraska
Jaheim Oatis signs with Alabama
Columbia’s Jaheim Oatis signs with Alabama